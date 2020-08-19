Freighter released from Ogdensburg after running aground early August

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation announced on August 18 that a vessel will begin its journey towards Quebec City.

The vessel, the IMKE registered in Malta, ran aground on August 8 near the port of Ogdensburg. The vessel is now being towed to Quebec, as it faced damaged.

The vessel was transporting wind turbine components that were offloaded at the port prior to being towed.

