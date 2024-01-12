WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More fresh weather warnings are on the way for this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. In Jefferson and Lewis, there could be one to three feet of snow in the most persistent lake effect snow areas.

Winds could gust as high as 60 miles per hour and the strongest winds will be Saturday into Sunday. Blizzard conditions will be possible at times, especially Saturday night and Sunday and travel could be impossible in the Eastern Lake Ontario region.

In St. Lawrence County, there is a winter weather advisory followed by a winter storm warning. For the advisory, snow and mixed precipitation is expected. There could be one to four inches of snow along with a glaze of ice. Winds may also gust as high 60 miles per hour.

For the storm warning, a total snow accumulation of five to 15 inches is possible. A total of up to 18 inches possible in the most persistent lake effect bands. Strong winds may also cause blowing and drifting snow and make travel conditions really difficult.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands in some areas. Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities if traveling. The lake effect snow event may persist for an extended time.