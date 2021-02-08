Friday: 2 receive drug charges in St. Lawrence County following discovery of fentanyl, cocaine

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local law enforcement has confirmed the arrest of two men following the discovery of both fentanyl and cocaine.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested both Joshua D. Martin, 41, of Canton and Shannon N. Gilford, 29, of Harlem, NY on February 3, 2021. According to Deputies, the arrest stemmed from the execution of a search warrant signed by Judge Rachelle Foster. During the search, Detectives found approximately 110 wax packets containing fentanyl and approximately 24 grams of crack cocaine.

Additionally during the search, digital scales and packaging materials were also located.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Martin and Gilford were both arrested for three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, class B felonies.

Additionally, btohg were arraigned by Judge Shannon Robinson and released.

However, due to the arrest, Martin was held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a New York State parole warrant because he is currently under community supervision.

Both Martin and Gilford will return to court on February 17, 2021 for further court proceedings.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Special Agents of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, Canton Police Department, New York State Police, United States Border Patrol, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

This investigation continues to be ongoing.