FRIDAY: Early morning Croghan house fire leads to extensive fire, water damage

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following an early morning fire on Friday, a house in Croghan now has extreme fire, smoke and water damage.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office released a fire report on Friday, detailing an incident that occurred early in the morning on March 5. According to the release, a caller reported a fire around midnight at a camp on Soft Maple Road in Croghan, stating that there was a fire in the roof area of the camp.

Upon arrival, the Croghan Volunteer fire units found a heavy fire on the second floor and roof around the chimney. Fire units attacked the fire and confined the damage to the second floor and rood area.

However, this resulted in extensive second floor damage and water damage throughout.

There were no injuries reported and the investigation is now closed.

The Croghan Volunteer Fire unit recieved assistance on the scene by New Bremen Volunteer Fire , Castorland Volunteer Fire, Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire and Lewis County Search and Rescue.