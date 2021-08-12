FRIDAY: Lane to be closed on Watertown’s Washington Street for repairs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — One lane will be closed on Washington Street in Watertown on Friday.

The City of Watertown’s Department of Public Works crew will be making sewer repairs on Washington Street on August 13. These repairs are set to take place in front of 531 Washington Street, which is on the corner of Paddock Street in the city limits.

According to the DPW, the northbound lane of the work area will be closed. Two-way traffic will be kept open by utilizing the center turning lane. Residents are advised to anticipate delays while traveling in this area. However, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes throughout the project.

Public works crews will also follow standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades, signage and having on-site flagman throughout the duration of the project. If in this area, the DPW warns to use extreme caution.

Construction will begin on August 13 at 7:30 a.m. Most work is expected to be completed by the end of the day.