FRIDAY: Lewis County man charged for having sexual conduct with a child under 11

CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been charged in Lewis County for having sexual conduct with a child under 11 years of age.

New York State Police reported on Friday that Bryan M. Ely, 29, from Constableville New York was arrested for one county of Corse of Sexual Conduct against a Child in the first degree.

According to Police, Ely was charged with engaging in two or more acts of sexual intercourse and sexual contact with a child less that 11-years-old over a period of five years.

These incidents were reported in the Town of West Turin, in Lewis County, New York.

NYSP confirmed that Ely was arraigned in Lewis County Court and was remanded to the Lewis County Jail on $50 thousand cash bail and $100 thousand bond.