Friday Mega Million Jackpot boosted to $510M, 8th largest in history

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery has announced that the January 7 Mega Million Jackpot will go down as the eighth largest in history.

The New York Lottery stated that their Mega Millions drawing scheduled for Friday, January 8, 2021 will be $510 million, making it the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

According to the lottery, the drawing has an estimated jackpot cash value of $377.6 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per game. To play Mega Millions, players must select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball.

For a player to win the jackpot, a player must match the six numbers on the ticket to the six-number combination drawn at random.

Tickets for the drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. Drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is scheduled to be televised live at 11 p.m.

New York Lottery Mega Millions prize money can be claimed up to one year from the date of drawing.

