FRIDAY: Potsdam man receives assault, criminal impersonation charges

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following an incident that was investigated late Friday night, a Potsdam man received several assault charges and charged for criminal impersonation.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on February 12 at approximately 10:30p.m., a male suspect was interviewed by Village of Potsdam Sheriff’s Deputies and the Potsdam Police regarding a domestic incident. The man was identified as Jesse D. Cali, which according to Deputies, falsely identified himself to “evade custody.”

Deputies confirmed that earlier in the week they had received a complaint regarding a domestic related incident which left one male victim with facial and neck injuries.

For the domestic related incident, Cali was charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree, a D Felony and Assault in the Third Degree, an A Misdemeanor.

Deputies also confirmed that Cali received the following additional charges:

Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, A Misdemeanor

Obstruction of Governmental Administration, A Misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, A Misdemeanor

Jesse D. Cali was arraigned virtually before Judge Rachelle Foster in Canton Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on a $10,000 Cash, $20,000 Bond.