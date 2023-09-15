OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library invite the public to its annual Fall Book Sale at the Ogdensburg Public Library from October 18 through October 20.

The sale also kicks off the annual Membership Drive. Go to the front desk if you wish become a member. The Friends Annual Membership runs from January 1 to December 31. Joining in October gets a person three extra months of benefits.

The sale will be held in the upstairs auditorium and in the basement book store on the October 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. October 19 will hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while October 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For sale are hard cover books for ($3) and children’s books (50 cents), DVDs ($2), CDs and puzzles ($1). “Friends” members receive half off purchases throughout the sale on Wednesday and Thursday.

The library will also have a “special books” section that will be displayed in a separate area on the first two days of the sale. These books are old, rare, or unusual and will be sold at the price marked on the book.

The Bag Sale will be October 20 from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where one can fill a bag for $5. The friends discount doesn’t apply during the bag sale. All proceeds from the sale help to support the Ogdensburg Public Library.