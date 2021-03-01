Frigid temperatures to hit parts of North Country Monday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Frigid temperatures are expected to hit parts of the region Monday night.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo and Burlington have issued wind chill advisories for Lewis County and the Southeastern part of St. Lawrence County as a strong arctic cold front moves into the region.

According to the NWS residents should expect “very cold” wind chills beginning at 11 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Lewis and St. Lawrence County respectively. Wind chill temperatures are expected to hit 25 below zero in Lewis County and 30 below zero in St. Lawrence.

The National Weather Service has warned residents that these temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Residents are urged to wear appropriate clothing and use caution when traveling outside.