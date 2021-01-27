Frigid wind chills to hit North Country Thursday and Friday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Frigid temperatures will hit the North Country in the next couple days.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo is warning local residents of a colder air mass residing over much of the Eastern Lake Ontario region. Frigid wind chill temperatures are expected to hit both Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

According to the NWS, wind chill temperatures in the Watertown region could hit -16 on Thursday and -19 on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Additionally in Lowville, temperatures could reach -21.