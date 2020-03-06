From “Cannoneers” to something new, JCC holds survey for rebranding initiative

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College conducted a survey to gain student, faculty, staff and alumni opinion and ideas on changing the name of their mascot.

The “Cannoneers,” as they are currently known, are looking to rebrand and develop a new logo for the Cannoneers and Jefferson athletics. During the course of multiple focus groups discussing their new logo, the idea of changing the College’s nickname came up.

This spurred the idea for their recent survey, receiving responses from over 1300 current students, former students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members.

Once the survey result have been reviewed, more focus groups will be held in April to continue the conversation of rebranding Jefferson athletics.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.