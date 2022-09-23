WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fall is officially here.

The National Weather Service has issued frost advisories across the North Country region, this includes Jefferson, Lewis and southern St. Lawrence County.

According to the NWS, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s Friday night, which will result in frost formation.

This could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Local residents are urged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost advisories will take effect Friday night at 10 a.m. and expire at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.