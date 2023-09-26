BURLINGTON, VT. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont has issued a frost advisory for South St. Lawrence County and other areas in northern New York.

The NWS said the advisory will run from midnight on Wednesday, September 27 until 9 a.m. the same day. Temperatures could dip as low as 30 degrees and that will result in frost forming.

Southern Franklin County and Western Essex County also fall under the advisory.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. The weather service asks that people take steps to protect important plants.