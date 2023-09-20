WATERTOWN, N.Y. WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a frost advisory for Lewis County and Southeastern St. Lawrence County from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. Thursday, September 21.

The advisory lists locations like Lowville, South Colton, Star Lake and Saranac Lake that will see ground frost. The NWS said that temperatures going into the mid 30s will result in accumulation.

Frost could kill or damage plants that are uncovered. The advisory urges people to take action when it comes to sensitive plants.