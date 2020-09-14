Frost advisory in effect for North Country through Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather has issued a frost advisory for counties in the North Country through September 15, 2020.

According the the NWS, the advisory began on September 14, 2020 at 3:33 a.m. and will expire at 9a.m. on September 15, 2020.

Residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County can expect temperatures as low as 32 degrees/ The National Weather service advises those to protect tender plants from the cold as the frost could kill sensitive vegetation.

