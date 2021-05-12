Frost advisory issued across North Country through Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although temperatures are warming up during the day in the North Country, colder temperatures are expected to hit early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo and Burlington have issued Frost Advisories for counties in the North Country.

This includes Jefferson, Lewis and Northern and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties.

According to the NWS, temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formats especially in areas inland from Lake Ontario and the sheltered valleys.

Experts warn that this frost could impact sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Local residents are urged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

This advisory will take effect on Thursday, May 13 at 2 a.m. and is set to expire at 8 a.m.

This cold stretch however is expected to end in the coming days. The NWS forecast predicts a warming trend to hit the North Country next week.