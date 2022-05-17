LAKE ONTARIO REGION, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the eastern Lake Ontario region, which includes Jefferson County.

The weather conditions are expected to specifically affect inland areas away from Lake Ontario. The NWS stated that between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Wednesday temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-30s.

The low temperatures will result in frost formation. The NWS warned that the frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. They also encouraged residents to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.