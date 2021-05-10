Frost advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis counties Monday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The cold weather isn’t over yet.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York has issued a frost advisory for both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to the NWS, temperatures will reach the low to mid 30s and results in frost formation late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This is expected to impact all of western and north central New York State.

Residents are warned that this frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. To avoid this, the NWS urges all to take steps to protect fragile plants from the cold.

The frost advisory is set to take effect in both counties at midnight on Monday, May 10 and expire on Tuesday, May 11 at 8 a.m.