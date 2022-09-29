WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The fall chill has returned to the North Country.

The National Weather Service has issued minor frost advisories for Jefferson and Lewis counties starting early Friday morning.

Temperatures in the area will drop to the lower to middle 30s, which will result in frost formation, according to the NWS.

The lowest temperatures are forecast to be further inland away from the lake shores, officials said.

These colder weather conditions could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Residents are urged to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost advisories were also issued by the NWS for Niagara, Orlena,s Monroe, Oswego, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. These will expire at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 30.