Frost advisory issued for most of North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Just when you think its gone, the cold weather sneaks back in.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo and Burlington have issued frost advisories for locations across the North Country for Thursday night and Friday morning.

This includes Jefferson, Lewis and Southeastern St. Lawrence Counties.

According to the NWS, temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formations overnight into the early morning hours.

Local residents are urged to protect tender plants as this weather has the potential to kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The advisory will take effect for all counties starting at 1 a.m. on Friday, May 28 and expire at 8 a.m. on the same day.

