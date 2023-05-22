ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s going to be another chilly night in St. Lawrence County.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for several counties in New York and Vermont, including St. Lawrence County.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the lower to mid-30s, which will result in patchy frost formations, the NWS warned.

The NWS said that this could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. People are urged to take steps now to protect plants from the cold.

Frost advisories will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23. Advisories were also issued for Franklin, Clinton and Essex counties in New York.