ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beware of freezing temperatures tonight in Northern New York.

The National Weather Service Burlington has issued a frost advisory for parts of New York and Vermont, including Southeastern St. Lawrence County.

A frost advisory was also issued for Southern Franklin County in New York and Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties in Vermont.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to drop to the low 30s overnight on May 23. This will result in frost formation across the region.

Weather experts warned that frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Residents are urged to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

This frost advisory will remain active in Northern New York until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24.