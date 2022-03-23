BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive was arrested last week at the Port of Buffalo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to CBP, on March 18, officers encounter a passneger vehicle operated by three U.S. citizens. The driver indiviated to CBP officers that he made a wrong turn and did not possess any identification.

Subsequently, the vehicle and all three occupants were directed to a secondary inspection to verify both their identies and citizenship.

CBP confirmed that during the secondary inspection, one of the passengers was identified at 49-year-old Julius K. Alls from Columbus, Ohio.

Alls was found to have active National Crime Information Center felony warrants from the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia for burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen property and burglars tools.

After processing and confirming the felony warrants, Alls was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department and as of March 22, was in the custody of the Rire County Sheriff’s Office awating extradition to Virginia.