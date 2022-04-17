JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman who fled and avoided prosecution for her crimes in Missouri was arrested in Jefferson County on Saturday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Audrianna Shempert was arrested based on a warrant issued by the 31st Judicial Circuit Court in the State of Missouri. According to the court, Shempert is wanted for Assualt in the Third Degree Special Victim, and Resisting/Interfering with Arrest for a Felony.

Shempert is now a fugitive in Jefferson County based on the warrant for her arrest. She was arraigned in CAP Court