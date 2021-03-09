Fugitive with multiple arrest warrants in Ohio arrested at Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man with several warrants in Ohio was arrested at the Buffalo point of entry.

United States Customs and Border Protection confirmed that officers at the Peace Bridge Port of Buffalo arrested a 60-year-old male U.S. citizen from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The individual was found to have multiple outstanding warrants out of Ohio.

According to CBP, the individual was encountered after Canada Border Services Agency officers denied his entry into the country. During the initial examination encounter, officers discovered two National Crime Information Center warrants.

Both warrants were out of Macedonia, Ohio Police Department, with one for parole violation on a prior Robbery Offense and the other for Robbery of a Banking-type Institution.

CBP officers confirmed that after processing, the subject was turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. He faced extradition to Ohio to face the warrant charges.

This incident occurred on March 8, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. The individual was not identified by U.S. Customs ad Border Protection.