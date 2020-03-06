Fund Our Future bus tour stops at Ohio Elementary and Watertown High School

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State United Teachers visited Watertown schools today to draw attention to the severe impact a lack of state funding has had on schools in the North Country and across the state.

Watertown is owed nearly $11 million in state Foundation Aid funding. NYSUT officials toured Ohio Elementary School and Watertown High School. Educators say full funding would go a long way toward addressing student mental health and early intervention issues, as well as bolstering school safety. Underfunding has led to a lack of elective courses and insufficient STEM course offerings at Watertown High School.

“Our children do not get a do-over,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “We hear every year that there is a budget gap, but the state can’t close it on the backs of the North Country’s middle class families and students through more underfunding of our education system. Fully funding our students’ futures can’t wait any longer.”

NYSUT, as a member of the New York State Educational Conference Board, is calling for a $2.1 billion increase in state aid in the 2020-21 state budget, which includes the first installment of a three-year phase-in of the more than $3.4 billion in Foundation Aid owed to more than 400 school districts around New York.

