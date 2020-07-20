Funding announced to assist food insecure New Yorkers and farmers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — In response to the increased need for food bank services due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, $1.5 million in funding will be given to “Feeding New York State”.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on July 17 that this funding will support the network of 10 regional food banks and local farms.

Formed in 2004, “Feeding New York State” helps feed millions of people annually through more than 5,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other programs. However, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on this food bank network has increased the food demand from 40 percent to now 200 percent.

“If you look back in history, sometimes it takes a crisis to wake people up,” Governor Cuomo said. “This crisis has put food insecurity – an issue far too many Americans are unfortunately familiar with – on full display, and not only are we paying attention, but we’re taking action to help ensure New Yorkers are not going hungry and have access to fresh, healthy food.”

The newly established funding will increase the amount of distributed milk to an estimated 900,000, as well as source and transport approximately 6.7 million pounds of New York-grown produce. This will also help support the state’s initiative to cut food waste.

According to Governor Cuomo, the State Department of Agriculture and Markets is working to quickly reroute surplus agricultural products through New York’s network of food banks.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.