Funding available for live orchestral music performances in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) – The Northern New York Community Foundation is inviting nonprofit organizations or government entities to apply for up to $20,000 in 2020 grant funding to produce live orchestral music performances in the Watertown area.

The concerts must take place between September 2 and July 30, 2020. Eligible organizations for the funding opportunity must have at least 20 performers and are required to have an instrumental component.

Past recipients include the Orchestra of Northern New York, Trinity Concert Series, and the Northern Choral Society, among others, for their respective concert seasons or local performances in Watertown.

The deadline to submit proposals for consideration is April 24, 2020. Awards will be announced following the Community Foundation’s quarterly board meeting in June.

Click here for more information.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.