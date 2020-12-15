Funding available in Watertown for immediate housing needs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Funding has been made available to the City of Watertown to address immediate housing needs.

The United Way of Northern New York has announced that funding through the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative has been made available to help address needs in the community.

The available funding stems from the original $1 million awarded by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to support the Initiative. The funding was set to be used for four initial programs focused on helping impoverished indiviuals in the North Country.

However, according to United Way of Northern New York CEO Jamie Cox, the priorities of the Initiative changed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox shared that the pandemic increased the need for short-term housing assistance, which is now where the remaining $100 thousand in funding will be administered.

“The pandemic dramatically created a much higher need for short-term housing assistance, in the form of rent, mortgage and utility assistance,” stated Cox. ““With only $100,000 remaining in the account, we felt that we could create a higher return on investment by helping dozens of

families, as compared to helping one more family with the purchase of a home. We do understand the value of home ownership, but COVID-19 shifted the main concerns in the community,”

A study led by the Watertown Urban Mission, and graduates of their Getting Ahead program, assessed the needs of families in the City of Watertown.

According to Watertown Urban Mission Executive Director Dawn Cole, the result displayed the highest need was in “improving living conditions.”

Considering the results of this survey, The United Way has stated that they are now working with New York State’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to reprogram the funding.

The United Way stated that the Watertown Urban Mission will administer the remaining Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative funding through their Critical Needs Program.

Applicants can apply with rent, mortgage, utilities and deposits to move to safer housing in the City of Watertown.

