Funding from River Hospital’s successful Virtual Polar Bear Dip to help expand local health care

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — This past weekend River Hospital in Alexandria Bay New York wrapped up its first virtual Polar Bear Plunge.

The event that typically invites community members to take a chilly dip in the St. Lawrence River, in 2021, invited participants from all over to fundraise and create their own polar bear dip.

Submissions ranged from eating chips and dip on a park bench, groups jumping in pools and bathtubs and even a memorial drone video. Submissions were received from the North Country, across New York and the North East and even Florida.

According to River Hospital’s Executive Director of Development Stephanie Weiss, this pushed the fundraiser to exceed its goal of $50,000, reinforcing support from the community.

“At the hospital right now we’re very aware of the importance of local health care in your own community,” shared Weiss. “We were raising money for an echocardiogram, which will help us do just that for our patients. So that was really front and center for us is making sure that we were thinking about; the fact that we keep people close to their family and safe.”

These funds will also help River Hospital continue to give back to its local community as it expands its services.

“It’s front and center for us, how we can be most useful to our community and our patients. And this will allow us. To add an echocardiogram, which is going to improve our cardiac care. Um, we have a beautiful renovated, um, cardiopulmonary department and we’re super excited about augmenting what they can do with this equipment,” stated Weiss.

Adding, “but at the end of the day, it’s just all about the patients.”

Weiss concluded by sharing her pride in the fundraisers success and optimism for 2022, sharing, “this was just an opportunity for us to stay connected and let people hopefully have a little bit of fun and enjoyment while doing something really important for the community. So we’re really grateful.”

River Hospital’s Virtual Polar Bear Dip wrapped up on February 27, 2021. The event raised over $56,000; surpassing the original goal and saw over 60 supporters.