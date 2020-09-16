Fundraising network banned following nationwide fraudulent scheme

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A fundraising network has been permanently banned from charitable fundraising following a nationwide fraudulent scheme.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a multi-agency agreement banning three companies. The companies include Outreach Calling Inc., Outsource 3000 Inc. and Production Consulting Corp. All three led by Mark Gelvan, Thomas Berkenbush, William English and Damian Muziani.

According to the Attorney General, the three were primary fundraisers for many fake charities that claimed to utilize donations to assist homeless veterans, retired and disabled law enforcement officers, breast cancer survivors and others in need.

James stated that the organizations diverted 90% of the money raised for the above causes to the the leaders of the companies “as payment for their fundraising services.”

The settlement reached on September 16, 2020 was in collaboration with the Federal Trade Commission and the attorney generals of Minnesota, New Jersey and Virginia. All three states, including New York, will permanently ban charity fundraising from the defending companies.

Additionally, the companies will be subject to monetary judgements and required to surrender assets. Surrendered funds will be paid to New York State and contribute to legitimate charities.

The three were a target of the Office of the Attorney General’s Operation Bottomfeeder.

