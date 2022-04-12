OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Phase three of Ogdensburg’s Community Support program began on Tuesday.

According to the City, the program uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act which is provided by the United States government. The funds will be provided to residential homeowners to make critical repairs to their homes that were not possible due to the impacts of the pandemic.

The funds can be used to purchase what’s needed to make repairs on the exterior of residents’ homes including paint, siding, front porch materials, windows, roofs, chimneys, landscaping, exterior door replacement, and more. The funding can also be used for interior repairs such as an electrical upgrade, plumbing upgrade, or heating and cooling replacement.

To be eligible to apply for the funding, residents must own a home or apartment building within the City of Ogdensburg. They must also possess the proper permits.

The amount granted to chosen applicants is based on the applicant’s income and can not exceed $5,000 for each project. Those who make up to $50,000 are eligible for a 100% reimbursement, those who make from $50,00 to $75,000 are eligible for a 75% reimbursement, and those who make over $75,000 can receive a 50% reimbursement.

Residents can apply to receive funding for both an exterior and interior project but should specify which project could take priority. Additionally, a professional quote or printed material quote should be attached to their application as well as proof of total incomes from 2020 or 2021.

Those interested in applying can find the application on the City of Ogdensburg website.