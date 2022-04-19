CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Early next month, the North Country will honor the life and legacy of Glenn Dodge.

Dodge, a North Country resident, died on January 24, 2022, at the age of 104. He was known by many in the community as an active member of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, but also had a long history of service.

He grew up in Ogdensburg Ogdensburg as a child and went to study at St. Lawrence University after graduating High School. He went on to teach on Grindstone Island on the St. Lawrence River when he was drafted into World War II at 23 years old.

After joining he was assigned to the B Company in the 8th Company Divison. Things moved quickly as he was transferred only a couple of months later to be trained as a scout. Shortly after he was transferred once again to a newly formed division where it was his job to instruct the newer soldiers.

He then moved up and filled the role of 2nd Lieutenant, which eventually put him on this path to Europe. Although he had many different experiences throughout the war, one of the most memorable was his involvement in the Battle of the Bulge where he was injured by a piece of shrapnel. Dodge received the purple heart award for the injury.

To honor Dodge, the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department will host a funeral procession on Saturday, May 7, which will be open to the community. The procession will begin at the Chaumont Fire Department, with a lineup beginning at 11 a.m.

The procession will start promptly at 12 p.m. and will end at the Dexter Cemetary, where a graveside service will be held. Overflow parking will be available at the General Brown High School.

A celebration of life will be held following the services at the Dexter American Legion and lunch will be provided.

A previous report on Glenn Dodge can be watched in the player above.