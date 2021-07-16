Funeral procession planned for St. Lawrence County Sheriff K9 Hershey

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A funeral procession has been scheduled for a furry friend of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

To honor St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hershey, who recently passed away at 14 years old on June 30, 2021, a procession will be held on July 16, starting at 5 p.m.

The funeral procession will begin at the Town and Country Vet Clinic in Ogdensburg, and will travel to Hershey’s final resting place in the Town of Oswegatchie.

Hershey served as a K9 for nine years and retired in July 2017. During his time, he assisted on hundreds of arrests and seized millions of dollars in drugs and money.

Sheriff deputies previously noted that Hershey “was loyal, friendly and a tremendous asset to [the] office.” Adding, “We’re forever grateful for his dedication.”

Law enforcement, fire or EMS planning on attending are asked to meet at the Town and Country Vet Clinic on Moreland Road at 4 p.m.