FX Caprara closing all family owned dealerships temporarily

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – All FX Caprara family owned dealerships will be temporarily closed as of March 22 at 3pm, the company announced in a release today.

The closure affects FX Caprara Honda, FX Caprara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Alexandria Bay, FX Caprara Kia and FX Caprara Harley-Davidson.

Charlie and Billy Caprara included the following in the release:

We have made this decision in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of our team members and customers as we all face the challenge of the COVID-19 Corona Virus.

We do not make this decision lightly, as we are aware of the hardships that this may cause for our team members. We stand with them during this difficult time, and are committed to everyone having a job to come back to when this passes.

Thanks to our community and our fantastic team, we know that when this is all over with, we will be back stronger than ever. As always, we appreciate the dedication of our team, and fantastic community and customers.

Together we will weather the storm and prosper.

Sincerely,

Charlie and Billy Caprara

