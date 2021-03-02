Gardener training opportunities available for local service members and veterans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local training program is available for transitioning service members and veterans to help launch careers in agriculture, forestry and more.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is promoting The Farm Ops Master Gardner Training to service members transitioning out of the armed forces and veterans.

The program gives these individuals an opportunity to gain a nationally recognized certificate that could lead to careers in relevant fields; agriculture, landscaping, horticulture and forestry.

The CCE started that “this project is one component of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Farm OPS program dedicated to assisting military members leaving active duty and veterans in the community find fulfilling careers in agriculture.”

According to the CCE, the training program is now offered as an online certificate program to individuals in Jefferson County and the surrounding areas. The two-month program starts virtually and then transitions a volunteer internship opportunity at numerous local sites.

The Farm Ops Master Gardner Training Program is set to begin on Monday, April 5 and will have online classes from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mondays through Thursday until April 28. The volunteer portion is scheduled to start on May 3.

More information can be recieved by contacting Sloan Rowland at 315-788-8450, ext. 268 or sr737@cornell.edu.