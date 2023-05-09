SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Garrett W. Loomis Foundation will hold its annual “RUN 4 GARRETT” on Saturday, May 20 in the Village of Sackets Harbor.

The foundation honoring Loomis is distributing proceeds from this year’s event to support the Peyton Lane S. Morse Foundation.

Both local foundations have a mission and purpose designed to make a meaningful local impact on the community. Each foundation’s primary focus is on education, training and safety for local firefighters and first responders. The Loomis and Morse foundations each collaborate with the Northern New York Community Foundation to accept and steward charitable gifts to support their work in the community.

The Peyton Lane S. Morse Foundation was created to honor the life and legacy of Peyton Morse, who was a professional firefighter for the City of Watertown. In 2021, Morse suffered a medical emergency and died while training at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.

Morse was a devoted citizen with a spirit to always support his community. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School in 2017 and joined the LaFargeville Volunteer Fire Department at 18 years old before becoming the second assistant fire chief in a short time. As a student at Siena College, Morse joined the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department. He became a City of Watertown firefighter in February 2021.

A key component of the Peyton Lane S. Morse Foundation is to award grants to local fire departments to conduct training, purchase equipment and support station maintenance. The foundation also awards scholarships to graduating students from LaFargeville Central School, as well as helps to enhance the quality of life in the greater LaFargeville community that Peyton Morse called home.

“We have to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Garrett Loomis Foundation for honoring Peyton this year,” Peyton’s mother, Stacy Snyder-Morse, said. “We are so honored that they thought of him this way. They may have never met in this life, but the mission and love of service has brought them together.”

The Garrett W. Loomis Foundation was established following the tragic death of Mr. Loomis in 2010. He was killed in the line of duty following a silo explosion on a farm in Sackets Harbor. Family, colleagues and friends created the foundation to support regional training and education for area firefighters and fire responders, award scholarships to graduating seniors from Sackets Harbor Central School and distribute grants to benefit citizens of all ages in the greater Sackets Harbor area and region.

Close to $100,000 in grants and scholarships has been awarded to the community through the Garrett W. Loomis Foundation and in its partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation.

“Firefighters are a foundation of safety in our communities, but it is a calling that few answer,” Garrett W. Loomis Foundation President Scott Goodrich said. “We are committed to supporting firefighter families and supporting Peyton Morse’s legacy. It is a privilege to use our platform to spread the word of Peyton’s foundation and share in this mission dedicated to firefighter training and safety.”

The “RUN 4 GARRETT” is a community and family-friendly event with a 5-kilometer walk, 5-kilometer run and 10-kilometer run through the historic village. The race starts and finishes at the Sackets Harbor American Legion.

Race registration opens at 8 a.m. with the opening race starting just before 9 a.m. Participants can register online. Pre-event registration is $25 and $30 to participate on the day of the event.