WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices continue their downward turn, but the drop has slowed down.

AAA Western and Central New York reported that the average cost for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.17. This is down from $3.18 from last Monday.

Here is the list of gas prices from around the Western and Central New York regions:

Batavia – $3.32 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.41 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.03 (down 7 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.28 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.33 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.34 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.30 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.17 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.07, down one cent from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.30. The state average is $3.28, down four cents from one week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.44.

Diesel prices are also moving lower. The national average price for diesel is $3.92, down three cents from one week ago, and down from $4.61 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.41, down three cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.29 one year ago.