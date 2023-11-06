WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices continue their downward trend according to AAA Western and Central New York.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in the City of Watertown fell five cents to $3.73. Last week’s average price per gallon was $3.78.

Here’s a look at this week’s average gas prices in Western and Central New York.

Batavia – $3.71 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.74 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.49 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.71 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.76 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.69 (down 8 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.72 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.73 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42, down seven cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.80. The state average is $3.70, down four cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.87.

The national price for a gallon of gas dropped 13 cents in the past two weeks. The primary reasons are flat demand at the pump and lower costs for oil. Future prices could be impacted by global events, which impact oil prices, but for now, drivers will benefit from falling prices with every visit to the pump.

Oil prices range from $82-$86 per barrel this morning, down a few dollars from last week.

There is mixed data when it comes to diesel prices. The national average price for diesel is $4.40, down seven cents from last Monday, and down from $5.33 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.67, down one cent from a week ago, and lower than $5.89 one year ago.