WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown continue their downward trend as 2023 draws to a close.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the cost of an average gallon of gas in Watertown is now $3.23. This is down eight cents from the middle of last when it was $3.31 right before Christmas.

Here’s a look at gas prices from around Western and Central New York:

Batavia – $3.44 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.52 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.15 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.42 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.47 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.40 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.38 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.23 (down 8 cents from last Monday)

This is despite the rise of national prices, which have gone up six cents. This is the first rise in price across the country since September.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.13, up six cents from last Monday. A year ago, the price was $3.10. The state average is $3.38, down three cents from last Monday. One year ago, the NYS average was $3.42.

Demand for gas is strong amid a 10-day holiday travel period where AAA predicts nearly 104 million motorists will drive 50 miles or more from their home. In addition, oil prices are creeping higher back toward the $80 a barrel mark. If these trends continue over the next week, motorists everywhere may see gas prices rise.

​Diesel prices are seeing a similar mixed trend. The national average price for diesel is $4.01, up one cent from last Monday, and down from $4.68 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.48, down three cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.37 one year ago.