WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown continue their downward trajectory over the past few weeks.

The price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline dropped two cents to $3.81. Last Monday, it was $3.83, which was one of the highest prices in the state. The drop in prices at the pump is still going on despite global tensions.

Here’s a list of gas prices in Central and Western New York courtesy of AAA Western and Central New York:

Batavia – $3.77 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.78 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.66 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.84 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.83 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.82 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.78 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.81 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.55, down five cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.80. The New York State average is $3.78, down three cents from a week ago. A year ago, the state average was $3.67.

There is mixed data when it comes to diesel prices. The national average price for diesel is $4.50, up four cents from last Monday, but down from $5.33 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.70, down one cent from a week ago, but lower than $5.75 one year ago.