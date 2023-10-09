WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown is in on the recent trend of gas prices going down in the last couple of weeks.

The City of Watertown saw average gas prices go down four cents from last week. The average price is $3.89, which is no longer the highest price in the state according to numbers from AAA Western and Central New York. Rome and Ithaca are tied for the highest gas prices in the state at $3.91 per gallon.

Here is a list of gas prices in Western and Central New York:

Batavia – $3.82 (no change from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.84 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.76 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.91 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.87 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.91 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.85 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.89 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.70, which is down 11 cents from last week. A year ago, the price was $3.91. The state average is $3.85, which is down four cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.63.

National pump prices dropped significantly amid lower demand and a decrease in oil prices. This morning, oil is $85 to $86 per barrel.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped sharply while total domestic gasoline stocks increased substantially. Growing supply, amid low demand, has pushed pump prices down. If oil prices continue to decline, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.

There is mixed data when it comes to diesel prices. The national average price for diesel is $4.51 down five cents from last Monday, and down from $5.03 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.73, down two cents from a week ago, but lower than $5.09 one year ago.