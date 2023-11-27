WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown fell by another five cents to start the Christmas season according to AAA of Western and Central New York.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Watertown is $3.55, which is down a nickel from $3.60 at the start of last Monday. The price drop is tied with Batavia for the biggest in the region.

Thanksgiving travelers benefited from lower gas prices. Demand spiked for the holiday with 49.1 million people driving 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving travel period.

Here’s a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.59 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.66 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.32 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.61 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.65 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.62 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.58 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.55 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.25, down six cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.56. The state average is $3.57, down four cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.79.

Diesel prices are also dropping. The national average price for diesel is $4.23, down five cents from last Monday, and down from $5.23 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.60, down three cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.87 one year ago.