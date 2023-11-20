WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices continue their downward slide as people prepare to go over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the City of Watertown dropped down to $3.60, which is down a nickel from last week. Watertown saw the third-highest drop in gas prices from the previous week.

Here’s a list of gas prices according to AAA of Western and Central New York:

Batavia – $3.64 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.68 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.36 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.65 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.69 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.64 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.61 (down 7 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.60 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, down six cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.67. The state average is $3.61, down four cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.86.

Diesel prices are also dropping. The national average price for diesel is $4.28, down seven cents from last Monday, and down from $5.31 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.63, down two cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.96 one year ago.

AAA projects 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, Wednesday through Sunday. That’s the highest forecast since 2019 and most of those travelers, 49.1 million, will drive to their destination.