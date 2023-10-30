WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown continue their downward trend according to AAA Western and Central New York.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Watertown dropped to an average of $3.78, which is three cents lower than last week’s price of $3.81. The $3.78 price is just behind Rochester for the most expensive in the Central and Western part of the state.

Here’s a list of average gas prices across the region:

Batavia – $3.75 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.76 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.58 (down 8 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.75 (down 9 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.79 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.77 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.75 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.78 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.49, down six cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.76. The state average is $3.74, down four cents from a week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.81.

Oil is trading in the $84-$89 per barrel range this morning, down a few dollars from last week.

There is mixed data when it comes to diesel prices. The national average price for diesel is $4.47, down three cents from last Monday, and down from $5.31 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.68, down two cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.83 one year ago.