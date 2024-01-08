WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices continue to make the move downward.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in the City of Watertown went down another two cents from last week. A gallon of gas on average costs $3.18, which is down from $3.20 last week.

Here’s a look at the average cost of a gallon of gas according to AAA Western and Central New York:

Batavia – $3.38 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.45 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.10 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.33 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.38 (down 6 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.35 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.32 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.18 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.08, down three cents from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.28. The state average is $3.32, down three cents from one week ago. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.45.

Diesel prices are also moving lower. The national average price for diesel is $3.95, down three cents from one week ago, and down from $4.66 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.44, down two cents from a week ago, and lower than $5.34 one year ago.