WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown are down a little bit despite the national price for a gallon of gas going up two cents. However, it’s still the most expensive price per gallon in the state.

AAA of Central and Western New York said that the average price of a gallon of gas in Watertown is $3.96, which is down one cent from last Monday. However, the national average is up to cents from $3.81 up to $3.83. The cost was $3.72 one year ago today.

Watertown’s average price for a gallon of gas is still six cents above the state average of $3.90. The biggest average decreases in New York towns are Batavia, Elmira and Ithaca, which both went down two cents apiece.

Here’s a list of the cities and their respective gas prices for the AAA chapter’s coverage area:

Batavia – $3.83 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.85 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.81 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.91 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.90 (no change from last Monday)

Rome – $3.95 (no change from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.89 (down one cent from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.96 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

There has been little movement in the national average for a gallon of gas over the last week even as the price of oil pushes toward $90 a barrel. The latest data from the Energy Information Administration shows gas demand rising slightly from 9.07 to 9.32 barrels a day last week. The overall supply of gas is down slightly as well. Rising oil prices, higher gas demand and tighter supply may push pump prices higher. Hurricane season remains a threat to Gulf Coast oil and gas production and refining.

There’s no relief with diesel prices this week. The national average price for diesel is $4.48, up 3 cents from last Monday, but down from $5.01 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.60, up one cent from a week ago, but lower than $5.21 one year ago.

To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.