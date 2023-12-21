WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers in the City of Watertown are still getting the gift of falling gas prices despite rising prices nationally.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Watertown is down to $3.27, which is four cents lower than what it was ($3.31) on Monday. This information comes from AAA Western and Central New York.

Here’s a look at gas prices from around the region:

Batavia – $3.49 (up 2 cents from Monday)

Buffalo – $3.54 (down 1 cent from Monday)

Elmira – $3.16 (no change from Monday)

Ithaca – $3.46 (down 2 cents from Monday)

Rochester – $3.48 (down 2 cents from Monday)

Rome – $3.44 (down 1 cent from Monday)

Syracuse – $3.41 (down 3 cents from Monday)

Watertown – $3.27 (down 4 cents from Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.12, up five cents since Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.11. The state average is $3.40, down a penny since Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.46.

Robust gas demand and elevated oil prices have jolted pump prices as the U.S. enters winter. This afternoon, oil prices range have inched up into the $73 to $79 per barrel range. With 104 million drivers heading to their holiday destinations, they may continue to see pump prices fluctuate slightly during this heavy travel season.

The uptick in the national average price is not expected to impact holiday travel plans as AAA expects a total of 115.2 million people to travel 50 miles or more away from home for the holidays. Demand will likely increase through the end of the year, and prices could follow.

​Diesel prices are also fluctuating. The national average price for diesel is $4.03, up three cents since Monday, and down from $4.73 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.50, down one cent since Monday, and lower than $5.43 one year ago.