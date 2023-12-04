WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown are continuing their downward slide as we close in on the Christmas holiday.
The average price of a gallon of gas in the city is now at $3.50, which is down five cents from $3.55. The price drop is tied with Elmira for the largest in the state according to AAA Western and Central New York.
Here’s a list of gas prices in the region:
- Batavia – $3.55 (down 4 cents from last Monday)
- Buffalo – $3.63 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
- Elmira – $3.27 (down 5 cents from last Monday)
- Ithaca – $3.59 (down 2 cents from last Monday)
- Rochester – $3.61 (down 4 cents from last Monday)
- Rome – $3.61 (down 1 cent from last Monday)
- Syracuse – $3.55 (down 3 cents from last Monday)
- Watertown – $3.50 (down 5 cents from last Monday)
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.24, down one cent from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.41. The New York State average is $3.53, down four cents from a week ago. A year ago, the state average was $3.71.
Gas prices in the month of December continue to drop slightly along with demand. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is only down by one penny compared to last week due to fluctuating oil prices.
Diesel prices are also dropping. The national average price for diesel is $4.19, down four cents from last Monday, and down from $5.10 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.59, down a penny from a week ago, and lower than $5.77 one year ago.