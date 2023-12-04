WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Gas prices in the City of Watertown are continuing their downward slide as we close in on the Christmas holiday.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the city is now at $3.50, which is down five cents from $3.55. The price drop is tied with Elmira for the largest in the state according to AAA Western and Central New York.

Here’s a list of gas prices in the region:

Batavia – $3.55 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Buffalo – $3.63 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Elmira – $3.27 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Ithaca – $3.59 (down 2 cents from last Monday)

Rochester – $3.61 (down 4 cents from last Monday)

Rome – $3.61 (down 1 cent from last Monday)

Syracuse – $3.55 (down 3 cents from last Monday)

Watertown – $3.50 (down 5 cents from last Monday)

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.24, down one cent from last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.41. The New York State average is $3.53, down four cents from a week ago. A year ago, the state average was $3.71.

Gas prices in the month of December continue to drop slightly along with demand. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand ​decreased last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline is only down by one penny compared to last week due to fluctuating oil prices.

Diesel prices are also dropping. The national average price for diesel is $4.19, down four cents from last Monday, and down from $5.10 a year ago. The New York average for diesel is $4.59, down a penny from a week ago, and lower than $5.77 one year ago.